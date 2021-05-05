Michigan reports fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported fewer than 3,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,589 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 854,536. That is the second lowest increase covering a single day since Jan. 23.

State health officials reported 42 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,939.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing lower than normal on Tuesday with nearly 35,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests fell to a new six-week low on Tuesday, settling at 8.64%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses remained below 3,000. As of Wednesday, 2,861 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 86 from Tuesday. Of those, 2,695 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 741 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 477 of them were on ventilators Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, there are 26 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 33 fewer on ventilators.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show 50.6% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, which is an increase of 0.2% from Monday. Two weeks after that figure reaches 55%, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.703 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 5.105 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.023 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 575,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.069 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.099 million people statewide. A total of 39.3% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 50.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 32,521 cases and 809 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,063 cases and 565 deaths, which is an increase of 95 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,004 cases, 28 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Bay, 10,106 cases and 314 deaths, which is an increase of 57 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,943 cases, 73 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Gladwin, 1,840 cases, 47 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 3,068 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 2,982 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,690 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 5,109 cases, 83 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Lapeer, 7,501 cases and 177 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Midland, 6,465 cases, 75 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases and 680 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 1,339 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Oscoda, 508 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 1,556 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 3,644 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,450 cases, 96 deaths and 4,219 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and 276 recoveries.

Tuscola, 4,742 cases and 152 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

