Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduation ceremonies from COVID-19 order

The Michigan Legislature is considering a bill that would exempt graduation ceremonies from COVID-19 restrictions.(Source: Pexels)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A split Michigan Senate has voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state’s order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House on Wednesday, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

Under the state health department’s order, 1,000 people can be in outdoor stadiums with a fixed seating capacity of up to 10,000. At indoor arenas, the limit is 375 -- or 750 if the fixed seating capacity is more than 10,000.

Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton introduced a similar bill in the House and it passed the Education Committee in that chamber on Tuesday. The full House still has to vote on the bill before it can go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her consideration.

Bollin said high school graduations should be the highlight for seniors to recognize their accomplishments over the past four years. Many schools canceled graduations entirely or staged scaled down ceremonies last spring and many have announced changes for this spring.

