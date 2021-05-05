Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pickup truck driver who would have turned 23 next weekend died after a crash in Flint overnight.

Police say Isaac Emile Hancock was driving the white pickup truck south on Dort Highway just before 1 a.m. Wednesday when a Chevrolet Impala traveling west on Lapeer Road hit him. The Impala was turning left from Lapeer Road onto southbound Dort Highway when the collision happened.

Hancock was thrown out of the pickup truck and pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Flint Police Department. Police haven’t said whether anyone in the Impala was injured.

The intersection of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road remained closed for several hours while police investigated and cleared the scene. Investigators believe excessive speed and intoxication may have contributed to causing the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.