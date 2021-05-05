Republican lawmaker wants to allow graduations free of COVID-19 orders

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a plan Tuesday to prevent state COVID-19 guidelines from disrupting graduation ceremonies this spring.

Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton introduced a bill that would allow high school and college graduates to celebrate their accomplishments without fear of violating COVID-19 orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

House Bill 4728, which passed a committee Tuesday, would prevent any state or local health orders from interfering with graduation ceremonies in Michigan.

“For so many of us, our high school graduation ceremony was the highlight of our senior year,” Bollin said. “It’s a time-honored tradition during which memories are made and dreams are shared. Sadly, too many of our kids missed out on this opportunity last year and I have heard from hundreds of families who are worried that this year is shaping up the same way.”

Bollin said the orders in place as of Tuesday would prevent three high schools in her area from staging graduations without major limitations, such as allowing only one guest per student.

“Deciding which of their loved ones gets to attend their graduation ceremony is not a choice any teenager should be forced to make,” she said.

Bollin pointed out that attendance at graduations is optional, so students and families don’t have have to take part if they feel unsafe.

Her bill passed the House Education Committee on Tuesday and now heads to the full Michigan House for consideration. If approved there, it would move on to the Michigan Senate for consideration before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would decide wither to sign it into law.

