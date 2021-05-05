State Police Seeks Tips in Saginaw shooting death of Carmelo Jackson

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police are asking for your help solving the killing of a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators say Carmelo Jackson was playing basketball with several people when a man chased him through the street shooting at him.

It happened at about 8 pm on April 17, 2021.

They say the suspect chased down Jackson between Holland Avenue and Miller Street -- while firing.

Police say the shooter was seen leaving in a silver sedan and heading west on Miller Street at about 8 pm.

Jackson was hit multiple times and died in his driveway.

If you know anything about this incident -- please call the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit in Saginaw County at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-522-JAIL (5245). Tips called into Crime Stoppers may be anonymous.

