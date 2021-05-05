Advertisement

Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Thetford Township man fired warning shots at Michigan State Police troopers, who were investigating a loud music complaint Tuesday evening.

Troopers were in the 1100 block of North Genesee Road when they heard a man yelling, followed by two or three gunshots. Police say the first shot was discharged into the front yard while the next two sounded closer to the troopers.

Michigan State Police activated the flashing lights on their patrol cars after the gunshots and a man approached them from the shoulder of the road with us hands up. The troopers arrested the man and seized a gun from him.

Investigators say the suspect claimed he was firing warning shots because he thought the troopers were someone “scoping out” the area.

The suspect was taken to the Genesee County Jail on charges of felonious assault and reckless use of a firearm. He was not identified because he hadn’t been arraigned in court on the charges as of Wednesday afternoon.

