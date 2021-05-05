Advertisement

Wisconsin man extradited, arraigned in Wolverine Watchmen case

51-year-old Brian Higgins is accused of helping plan to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her vacation home
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING (WJRT) – The Wisconsin man charged for his alleged participation in a domestic terrorism plot that included storming the Michigan Capitol and kidnapping elected officials has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was arraigned from the Antrim County Jail Tuesday afternoon before Magistrate Norene Kastys.

He’s charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Higgins was extradited from Wisconsin after withdrawing his extradition appeal.

It is alleged that Higgins provided assistance in the plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home.

He’s one of eight men to face state charges in the alleged plot.

Higgins’ bond was set at $100,000, 10 percent and includes the following conditions:

  • will be placed on GPS tether prior to release;
  • must be seen by pre-trial services prior to release;
  • no contact with Gov. Whitmer or her family;
  • must stay at least 500 yards away from the workplace and all residences of the Governor and her family;
  • must not be in possession of any weapons;
  • must not have any contact with militia or militia members; and
  • must surrender his passport to the Court.

“My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials—and therefore undermine our democracy—accountable.”

A probable cause conference is set for May 12 at 1 p.m.

A preliminary exam – which will be in person and Higgins will be required to return to Michigan for once scheduled – was not set at arraignment.

