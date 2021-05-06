$2-million COVID relief funds to fight blight in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/06/21)Vacant homes and buildings-- dead trees and overgrown lots, plus illegal dumping.

Eliminating blight in the city of Flint is a massive undertaking. One that costs the kind of money the city simply hasn’t had. Until now.

“It’s gonna be a noticeable improvement inside the city of Flint,” said Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley.

Mayor Neeley announced Wednesday that $2-million of the city’s $99-million Flint received through the American Rescue Plan will be used to help rid the city of blight.

“We’re talking about structural blight, we’re talking about just residential blight. We’re talking about cleaning up brush, trees, garbage, we’re moving very aggressively,” Neeley said.

The mayor says they plan on hiring 3 or 4 additional workers.

“3-4 initially and we will be looking at more hires after that one. We have a blight team that’s been engaged for over a year now, making some modifications to the way that we structure and dispatch those teams,” he said.

And Neeley said the work has already begun. “We have our mobile chipping that we’re have announced it’s going to be in two different locations, a week.”

Neeley says what won’t be a primary focus with the money-- vacant homes and buildings.

“What we will be partnering with those entities that will be knocking down these buildings, we have a role in the partnership, but what is not primarily our responsibility the county. The land bank is the responsible entity that does the demolition inside the city of Flint,” Neeley said.

But he says it doesn’t matter how much money is spent on cleaning up-- as long as people continue to dump trash all over Flint. It’s why the mayor says they are stepping up efforts to catch those doing it.

“City Council’s now considering the resolution that all vehicles is used in illegal dumping activity that they will forfeit their vehicles,” Neeley said.

If you’re caught illegally dumping in the city you could face a fine up to $10,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

