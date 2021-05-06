Advertisement

Accused white supremacist from Huron County loses bond

Prosecutors say he violated terms of his release by living and committing a crime with a member of The Base
Justen Watkins and another alleged member of The Base are accused of terrorizing a Washtenaw...
Justen Watkins and another alleged member of The Base are accused of terrorizing a Washtenaw County family, who they believed was linked to an Antifa podcast.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An accused white supremacist from Huron County could end up back behind bars after a judge ruled that he violated terms of his bond related to charges of terrorizing a Michigan family.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Justen Watkins of Bad Axe and another man were charged last fall with intimidating a Washtenaw County family, believing they were involved with a podcast linked to Antifa. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office charged them with gang membership, unlawfully posting a message and using a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors say Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, which they called a national white supremacist group with violent inclinations.

Watkins was released from jail on bond after arraignment on the Washtenaw County charges with a condition that he avoid all contact with members of The Base. However, the Attorney General’s Office says a member of the group posted Watkins’ bond in February and they committed a crime together the following week.

Watkins and the other man are accused of breaking into a home in Huron County back in February. Prosecutors say Watkins also is living with the other Base member.

A Washtenaw County judge issued an order Thursday revoking Watkins’ bond, requiring him to turn himself in to police and to appear in court for a bond hearing on May 17.

“Given the circumstances, the court’s decision to revoke Mr. Watkins’ bond was the correct course of action. We are pleased with the outcome,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home.
Gratiot County teen will be sentenced as juvenile for sister’s shooting death

Latest News

Genesee County police getting mental health training with millage money
Illegal firearm confiscated by Flint Police
Prosecutor: Genesee County felons ‘thumbing their nose at the law’ by carrying guns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Congressman John Moolenaar, center, tour a construction project on...
Whitmer, Moolenaar check out $14 million project on U.S. 127 in Clare County
Genesee Health System
Genesee County police getting mental health training with millage money
Whitmer at U.S. 127 project