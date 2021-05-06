Accused white supremacist from Huron County loses bond

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An accused white supremacist from Huron County could end up back behind bars after a judge ruled that he violated terms of his bond related to charges of terrorizing a Michigan family.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Justen Watkins of Bad Axe and another man were charged last fall with intimidating a Washtenaw County family, believing they were involved with a podcast linked to Antifa. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office charged them with gang membership, unlawfully posting a message and using a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors say Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, which they called a national white supremacist group with violent inclinations.

Watkins was released from jail on bond after arraignment on the Washtenaw County charges with a condition that he avoid all contact with members of The Base. However, the Attorney General’s Office says a member of the group posted Watkins’ bond in February and they committed a crime together the following week.

Watkins and the other man are accused of breaking into a home in Huron County back in February. Prosecutors say Watkins also is living with the other Base member.

A Washtenaw County judge issued an order Thursday revoking Watkins’ bond, requiring him to turn himself in to police and to appear in court for a bond hearing on May 17.

“Given the circumstances, the court’s decision to revoke Mr. Watkins’ bond was the correct course of action. We are pleased with the outcome,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

