Bay City police investigating shooting that left 19-year-old in critical condition

Saginaw man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds and a bullet riddled vehicle was found later
Bay City Department of Public Safety
Bay City Department of Public Safety(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Bay City are investigating a shooting that may have happened on the city’s south side Wednesday evening.

A 19-year-old man from Saginaw was dropped off at McLaren Bay Region hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds around 6:40 p.m., according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

Investigators learned that they man have been shot at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 27th Street. Officers found several shell casings in the street at that intersection.

Police later found the vehicle that the shooting victim likely had been riding in parked in the area of 11th and North Trumbull streets. Investigators say the unidentified vehicle had several bullet holes.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety was still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting on Thursday. Anyone with information on the incident should call Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

