Bay Port Fish Co. reopens to public Wednesday, first time in two years

BAY PORT, Mich. (WJRT) (5/5/2021)--A storied local business celebrated a major milestone Wednesday.

Bay Port Fish Company opened to the public this morning for the first time since 2019. One of the Thumb’s oldest and one of the only remaining local commercial fisheries spent its 2020, like so many others, sidelined by COVID.

When Lakon Williams closed up shop at the end of the season in November 2019, she had no idea how long that road would stretch into the future. While they’ve still had limited curbside offerings out there, along with the other portions of their business, Wednesday dawned with a sigh of relief.

“They were very thrilled,” Williams related. “A lot of people looked at the pictures... It was so nice this morning to fill our retail displays, put our smoked fish on display. We haven’t done that in over two years and, to be honest, we both, my assistant and I needed a little refresher ourselves.”

Williams said she remained concerned construction would divert some of their usual clientele, though anything, she said, beats last year.

For more information, visit the Bay Port Fish Co. Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.