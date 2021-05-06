Advertisement

Bay Port Fish Co. reopens to public Wednesday, first time in two years

Bay Port Fish Co.
Bay Port Fish Co.(Lakon Williams)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY PORT, Mich. (WJRT) (5/5/2021)--A storied local business celebrated a major milestone Wednesday.

Bay Port Fish Company opened to the public this morning for the first time since 2019. One of the Thumb’s oldest and one of the only remaining local commercial fisheries spent its 2020, like so many others, sidelined by COVID.

When Lakon Williams closed up shop at the end of the season in November 2019, she had no idea how long that road would stretch into the future. While they’ve still had limited curbside offerings out there, along with the other portions of their business, Wednesday dawned with a sigh of relief.

“They were very thrilled,” Williams related. “A lot of people looked at the pictures... It was so nice this morning to fill our retail displays, put our smoked fish on display. We haven’t done that in over two years and, to be honest, we both, my assistant and I needed a little refresher ourselves.”

Williams said she remained concerned construction would divert some of their usual clientele, though anything, she said, beats last year.

For more information, visit the Bay Port Fish Co. Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity...
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint

Latest News

Chris Billings and family pose in front of their new home in Sanford Wednesday.
Habitat for Humanity, United Way unveil new home for Sanford family caught up in flooding
Jackson Langford
Flint COVID-19 vaccine student ambassadors help promote vaccination message
Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church in Flint partnered with RIP Medical to pay off the debt.
Flint church raises more than $157,000 to pay off medical debt for Genesee County residents
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson
Sheriff Swanson to mark anniversary of Flint Twp. ‘Walk with Us’ rally with day of service