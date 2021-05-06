Covenant HealthCare honors nurses during National Nurses Week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare honored hardworking nurses on Thursday as part of the annual National Nurses Week celebrations.

Deyanira Costilla has been a nurse for three years, but it took eight years of hard work to get there. She was inspired by another nurse who cared for her through a difficult time, which was the moment she realized what she was meant to do in life.

Costilla had suffered a miscarriage and she said the nurse who cared for her in the hospital afterward really related to her experience.

“As a male nurse, it was kind of mind-blowing,” she said. “He talked to me about how his wife went through that and how painful it was. He was able to keep me calm through a procedure I had to have and I wanted to make someone else feel like that too -- like they’re not the only person.”

Costilla was honored Thursday as one of the best in the business. Her colleagues, friends and family all came to celebrate her.

“They don’t get enough recognition,” said Rocia Costilla, who is Deyanira’s niece. “They do a lot of the work behind the books that people do really see. It’s great to see these awards being given out and to see my aunt, especially as a Hispanic woman, this award is really inspiring.”

Costilla said her shifts are long, hard and stressful. But she said being a floor nurse and making a difference for people daily is exactly what she’s meant to do.

Other hospitals across Mid-Michigan are also hosting Nurses Week celebrations to honor their hard work and dedication.

