Expect a traffic slowdown on northbound I-75 at I-69 Saturday

(WCTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic will be moving slower than normal on northbound I-75 near the I-69 interchange on Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to close two lanes on the freeway from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., leaving only one lane open for northbound traffic on I-75.

The lane closures will allow contractors to remove barrier walls near the interchange. All lanes of northbound I-75 are expected to reopen Saturday evening.

