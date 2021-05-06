Expecting mother still hesitant towards COVID-19 vaccine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

While there has been over 35,000 women throughout the U.S who have received the COVID-19 vaccination while pregnant, there is still hesitancy in Mid-Michigan.

Dr. Mohamed Kheder is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greater Flint area who says he still sees a lot of expecting mothers and those who are planning to become pregnant still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you want to be healthy. So you can raise your kids, so you have to go to the right route. Take the vaccine,” said Dr. Kheder.

He says since there has been new data coming from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists showing the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

He, along with other doctors are trying to encourage expecting mothers to get the vaccine.

“There is a lot of people concern about the vaccine. They can get me infertile, no. The vaccine has nothing to do with fertility, have nothing to do with teratogenicity,” he said.

However, Dr. Kheder says there are still questions about the vaccine they cannot answer.

“The question I like to hear, some of them will ask me if my baby will have the immunity or not if I will get the vaccine, which in this answer to you we don’t know yet. We don’t have enough study about that.”

Katie McDonald is 36 weeks pregnant and says even though there is new data out there about the vaccines being safe she is still a little hesitant.

“It’s just I don’t know, it makes me nervous when you’re expecting a baby and you never know what’s going to happen and I have a history of miscarriages, so it’s just, I’m on the safe than sorry,” she said.

McDonald says she is not against the vaccine, but will wait until after she has her baby.

“If you’re comfortable with getting the vaccine and think it’ll help more with your baby do it. And if not, do it afterwards,” added McDonald.

If you have any questions or still have hesitancy the CDC recommends having a conversation with your health care provider.

The CDC and the FDA are closely monitoring COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

So far their data have not found any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated or for their babies.

