Advertisement

Female wrestlers in Michigan will get their own state tournament

They’ll be on boys teams during the regular season and may wrestle in a girls tournament with 14 weight classes
75 female wrestlers from across the state of Alabama competed in the first-ever AHSAA Girls...
75 female wrestlers from across the state of Alabama competed in the first-ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - High school girls who wrestle will have their own state tournament starting next year.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is adding a girls division to the individual wrestling tournament. There will be 14 champions based on weight classes.

Girls will continue to compete on boys teams during the regular season and still can choose to wrestle in the boys individual tournament.

The number of girls who wrestle at MHSAA schools rose to 401 in the 2019-2020 season from 250 in 2017-2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Fifty-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kentucky.
Michigan’s loosened mask mandate takes effect Thursday
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police

Latest News

Michael Coffland AOTW
AOTW - Michael Coffland
Grand Blanc's Lilly Graham nets 7 goals to lead the Bobcats to back-to-back wins over rival...
HS Girls Lacrosse - Powers at Grand Blanc
HS Girls Lacrosse - Powers at Grand Blanc
The Firebirds draw the 7th overall pick, the Spirit 15th in the first ever OHL Draft lottery.
The Ontario Hockey League held its first ever draft lottery