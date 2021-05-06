Female wrestlers in Michigan will get their own state tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - High school girls who wrestle will have their own state tournament starting next year.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is adding a girls division to the individual wrestling tournament. There will be 14 champions based on weight classes.

Girls will continue to compete on boys teams during the regular season and still can choose to wrestle in the boys individual tournament.

The number of girls who wrestle at MHSAA schools rose to 401 in the 2019-2020 season from 250 in 2017-2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.