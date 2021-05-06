Gaines Township Police Department officially dissolved after voters reject millage

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has one less police force.

The Gaines Township board voted Wednesday evening to dissolve its police department a day after voters rejected a millage that would have kept it afloat. Michigan State Police now will become the primary police agency for the township, but no troopers will be assigned specifically to patrol there.

All of the Gaines Township police officers had been laid off on April 1 and turned in all of their equipment after the township’s police budget was exhausted for the year.

The township sought a property tax increase to generate $179,000 a year to continue the police department, which started 21 years ago and operated primarily with part-time officers. The annual police budget was around $174,000 for part-time patrols.

Former Police Chief Mark Schmitzer said he could increase patrols to 24 hours a day by hiring more retired officers to work part-time with no benefits for around $330,000. Contracting with the neighboring Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was expected to cost over $500,000.

