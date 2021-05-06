Genesee County police getting mental health training with millage money

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - This week, the Genesee County community passed the mental health millage which will generate an added $9.4 million in funding.

ABC12 has reported throughout the last month that the money will now go to crisis prevention and to cover costs insurance doesn’t for vulnerable populations.

About half of those dollars will cover extra training for police officers. The Genesee Health System said the community can expect to see that in action within the next several months.

GHS explained they’ve always had a partnership with local police agencies, but they asked for $4.3 million from taxpayers over the next 10 years, to make sure officers are prepared for mental health emergencies they run into all too often already.

It’s a need across the country. GHS hopes the Crisis Intervention Team or CIT will put an end to preventable tragedies.

“Really the goal of CIT is so that everybody leaves there as safely as possible, and that the person who needs treatment can feel like they’re able to get treatment without fear of going to jail and without fear of any sort of legal repercussion for needing that treatment,” said Jennifer McCarty with GHS.

How will they get that result?

McCarty explained they’re still in the planning stages. But, she said the goal is to train at least one officer per shift at every agency in the county.

“What would it be like if you came upon somebody who was hearing voices, and this is what they’re experiencing, and how can you then practice talking with that person, and to deescalate the situation,” she explained. “So that maybe there’s no use of force or no need to take that person to jail; and that maybe then, they’re a little more willing to engage in treatment.”

Even though the millage dollars aren’t expected until this winter, McCarty said GHS wants to get started now. So the CIT teams could be in action within the next 6 months.

Another option will be having a mental health professional respond to 9-1-1 calls with officers. At the scene, McCarty said they’ll determine who takes the lead.

In the last year, we’ve heard the call from multiple communities across the country to defund the police and only deploy mental health experts instead. McCarty said right now GHS and local police agree this partnership is what’s best for Genesee County.

“I’m really proud to be part of an innovative way to make sure that everybody can get the help that they need when they need it, wherever they need it,” she added.

GHS said jail employees and dispatchers will also take part in the training, so everyone is on the same page.

Another $3.2 million is expected to create a Crisis Center in the County. It will serve as a place other than jail or the ER where someone experiencing a mental health crisis can be helped.

When asked why now, GHS said the need is here and it’s only growing on the heels of Flint’s water crisis and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

