Habitat for Humanity, United Way unveil new home for Sanford family caught up in flooding

Chris Billings and family pose in front of their new home in Sanford Wednesday.
Chris Billings and family pose in front of their new home in Sanford Wednesday.(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) (5/5/2021)--Nearly a year after the waters unleashed by that dam breach left devastation in their wake, the recovery continues throughout Mid-Michigan.

In addition to the damage to businesses and infrastructure, the flood displaced thousands of families. The end of that road for one Sanford family came Wednesday with the help of countless friends, neighbors and advocates.

“I just walked out there with what I had on my back. I didn’t worry about nothing, just getting them out of here.”

Chris Billings’ ear-to-ear smile could be considered a full 180 from his mood a year earlier, when the dam breach left his Sanford family homeless. When the flood waters receded, he found they’d washed away more than bricks and mortar.

“It took us two and a half hours to get in here to see what it looked like,” he related. “This is where I call home and this is where I raised our girls.”

He and has daughters spent months living out of hotel rooms. Billings confesses he thought about throwing in the towel.

“It was—it was devastating,” Billings said.

Then, in January, there came a life-changing ray of hope: Habitat for Humanity, United Way and several other local organizations had teamed up to get the Billings Family back on its feet. This afternoon – nearly a year to the day since the rising water took his home, his safety and his security – applause signaled Chris’ long nightmare had come to an end.

“They’ve all been here,” he said. “We all worked as a big family and friends. That was the nicest thing about it.”

On the ruins of his former life, a spacious new home with room for the whole family and decades of new memories.

“When we say long term disaster, talk about long term,” __ explained. “It takes time. We’re just so grateful to be able to be here today.”

“I’m glad that there’s light at the end of the tunnel and that we get to celebrate successes like this,” __ related.

The Billings home marks the second to be completed as part of a collaborative effort between Habitat for Humanity and United Way, projects Chris hopes will soon pepper his neighborhood.

