Humane Society of Genesee County launches “Kibble Cupboard” to help low income pet owners

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - More than 1-point-3 million Michiganders are struggling with hunger.

And that hunger often extends to pets.

That’s why the Humane Society of Genesee County launched a new program this week.

It’s called the “Kibble Cupboard.”

The goals are 2 fold.

First - help low income mid-Michigan residents feed their 4-legged family members.

And second - prevent pets from ending up in a shelter or on the streets.

Once signed up on the Humane Society website and approved, you can receive food assistance.

“Once they are approved for the program, they will be able to come in once a month to get food. The program is meant to supplement their food for their animal for the month. So, it’s not supposed to be the sole source of the food,” said Mari Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society of Genesee County.

Those in need can receive dog or cat food - for up to 2 dogs or 2 cats.

Cash and un-opened food donations for the “Kibble Cupboard” are being accepted online and at the shelter.

You can contact the Humane Society for more details - or click the link on this story at ABC12.com.

https://geneseehumane.org/services/kibble-cupboard/

