Imlay City commissioners vote to keep police department

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/05/2021) - The future of the Imlay City Police Department is settled after a month-long controversy.

City commissioners have voted to keep their local police. It comes less than a week after hundreds of residents signed a petition to save the department while officials studied whether to contact with the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage instead.

”One of the best parts about this town is that we have this great department. These people that just truly pour into their citizens and receive pouring back, and there are a lot of cities and counties around the country that are trying to model after what we already have, so why would we even think to get rid of it?” Imlay City resident Amanda Jackman said.

City commissioners explained that contracting with the county sheriff’s office had benefits like saving the city as much as half a million dollars per year.

Last week, Jackman and her mother, Rebecca Homer, joined hundreds of others at a community forum to put that idea to rest before it got too far.

”It was remarkable to have so many people packed out in that barn, and everybody wanted to stand up and make their voices known, and that’s just small town at it’s finest,” Jackman said.

Homer added, ”I was very grateful that they heard us all out.”

During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, the mayor read a statement proposing the city find creative ways to use sheriff’s office for resources. As for the police department, she says it’s best for the community to move forward with hiring a new full-time police chief.

”The silver lining is not only did you show your support in showing how strong the community is. You’ve shown us it’s even stronger, and that we can do even better for you guys,” Officer David Rock said right after the City Commission meeting.

He, among other officers, thanked community members for their outpour of love and support for the police department, and seeing them for more than just a number on a spreadsheet.

”The community policing is just so crucial. It’s not just how many dollars can we save? What can we do? It’s the interaction that they have with the people,” Jackman said.

The mother-daughter duo own a printing shop that sold nearly 400 lawn signs supporting the police department. They say all proceeds will go toward funding two scholarships for Imlay City graduates pursuing a career in public safety.

