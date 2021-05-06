Memorial Healthcare intensive care nurse turns to art for stress relief

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Nurses have different ways of dealing with the stresses of their job.

A Memorial Healthcare intensive care nurse turned to art as a therapeutic coping mechanism. The beautiful masterpiece she created is inspiring her and others to keep pressing forward.

A picture is worth 1,000 words, but Miranda Garcia’s art is worth so much more. It depicts the lives affected by COVID-19 -- some that have survived the illness and others who have not.

“When I look at that picture, each cap represents a patient to me and their story of what they’ve been through,” Garcia said.

She started creating this nurse portrait made out of medicine caps at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had all these patients in the ICU -- they’re on drips, they’re on IV pushes, they’re on ventilators -- and I just started looking at all these medicine caps,” Garcia said. “Normally, we just open the caps and flip them in the trash. And I just started looking at all the colors and I’m like, ‘Hmm, I bet I could make something out of all of this.’”

Each colored cap comes from a different medication -- blood pressure, pain, nausea and so many more. But all have the same purpose -- to help someone struggling with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.

“Everyone that steps foot in that room and puts their life on the line, puts their gear on and off and on all day long every day for 12 hours -- that’s my tribute to them,” Garcia said.

She has a knack for creativity and art, which was helpful as a way to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and the daily stresses she endures.

“The nurse was very emotional for me to do. It kind of released some of the pent up emotions that I have been bottling up to make it through the last year,” Garcia said.

Thousands of caps, thousands of IVs, thousands of people and thousands of stories are now a daily reminder of strength, courage, resiliency and determination.

Garcia’s painting is located in a patient treatment area at Memorial Healthcare and not available to the general public.

