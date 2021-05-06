Michigan COVID-19 vaccination rate inches close to 51%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is just over 4% away from reaching the first COVID-19 vaccine benchmark.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show 50.9% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, which is an increase of 0.3% from Wednesday. Two weeks after that figure reaches 55%, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.726 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 5.107 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.031 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 587,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.14 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.122 million people statewide. A total of 39.9% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 50.9% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,514 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 858,050. That is the eighth consecutive day with an increase below 4,000 cases.

State health officials reported 115 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,054. Ninety-two of the deaths reported Thursday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level in a week Wednesday with nearly 50,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests fell to a new six-week low on Tuesday, settling at 8.63%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Thursday, 2,716 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 145 from Wednesday. Of those, 2,568 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased on Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators increased slightly. Michigan hospitals were treating 726 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 478 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 15 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 32,632 cases and 812 deaths, which is an increase of 111 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 20,176 cases and 566 deaths, which is an increase of 113 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,023 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Bay, 10,153 cases and 315 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,955 cases, 73 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 1,850 cases, 47 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Gratiot, 3,080 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Huron, 2,986 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,701 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Isabella, 5,145 cases, 84 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,532 cases and 179 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 6,490 cases, 79 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 35 cases and four deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,347 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Oscoda, 514 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,558 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 3,648 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,477 cases, 97 deaths and 4,219 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 4,757 cases and 153 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

