Michigan man accused of filing fake unemployment claims using inmates’ names

NOVI, Mich. (WJRT) - A 39-year-old from Novi is accused of filing fraudulent unemployment benefits claims in Michigan using the names of several jail or prison inmates.

Federal prosecutors say Terrell Dwayne Mason received over $300,000 worth of unemployment benefits through the scheme and he would have received at least $800,000 if investigators hadn’t intervened. A Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency employee allegedly helped.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Mason filed at least 40 fake claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits using the names of inmates in state and federal prisons. Authorities are looking into whether he filed more claims that haven’t been discovered yet.

Investigators say Mason received assistance from a Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency employee, who allegedly processed the falsified claims through the state jobless benefits system.

The U.S. Marshals Service tracked Mason to Oklahoma, where he was arrested for violating terms of his supervised release after a previous conviction on federal wire and mail fraud charges. Federal prosecutors will continue investigating and potentially file an indictment against Mason with formal charges.

