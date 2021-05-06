Michigan’s loosened mask mandate takes effect Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The changes to Michigan’s gatherings and mask mandate announced earlier this week now are in effect.

The new Gatherings and Mask Order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services took effect Thursday and is scheduled to remain in place through Memorial Day on May 31.

Under the new order, masks generally are not required outdoors unless a gathering has more than 100 people. On top of that, anyone who’s fully vaccinated doesn’t need to wear a mask at residential gatherings, including indoors.

Athletes who aren’t playing contact sports also no longer are required to wear a face covering.

The new order also removes a requirement for fully vaccinated athletes to undergo regular COVID-19 testing as long as they don’t show symptoms. Unvaccinated athletes still must undergo weekly rapid antigen COVID-19 testing to continue participating in practices and competitions.

This graphic explains when Michigan residents do and don't have to wear a face covering outdoors. (source: State of Michigan)

The state health department is making the following changes to the Gatherings and Mask Order for outdoor gatherings and venues:

Large outdoor events are limited to 1,000 people. However, events like festivals and golf tournaments can exceed that limit if they post a COVID-19 safety plan, which provides for a limit of 20 people per 1,000 square feet.

Stadiums are allowed up to 20% of their fixed seating capacity if they post a COVID-19 prevention plan.

Up to 1,000 patrons are allowed at stadiums or arenas with 5,000 or more fixed seats without a COVID-19 plan, which is an increase from the previous limit of 750 people.

Up to 1,500 patrons are allowed at stadiums or arenas with 10,000 or more fixed seats without a COVID-19 plan.

Outdoor residential gatherings are allowed up to 50 people. That limit can increase to 300 people as long as there are fewer than 20 people congregating per 1,000 square feet of space.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.