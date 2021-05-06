Mid-Michigan renters hang in the balance with eviction moratorium in court

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A nationwide eviction ban went into effect a year ago, now leading to questions about what will happen when it ends.

There’s legal action to end it now. But while that plays out in court, millions of Americans are hanging in the balance. Both landlords -- some of whom haven’t received payments in a year -- and renters who lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic are waiting for resolution.

The eviction ban currently is scheduled to on June 30, but renters need to start taking action now to avoid losing their residence.

“The landlords are getting the short end of the stick here. They have mortgages on these properties, they have mortgages to pay but they have nothing coming in,” said Richard Hetherington, an attorney in Flint who deals with the landlord side of property issues.

He said once the eviction moratorium ends, there will be an increase in evictions -- but maybe not to the degree some might think.

“I think it’s going to be a case-by-case basis. I think it depends a lot on the parties -- who the tenants are and who the landlords are,” Hetherington said. “I mean, some landlords are willing to work with people and be able to hammer things out and hopefully the tenants can stay.”

But if tenants don’t pay their landlords back what they’re owed, it is grounds for eviction.

Lots of help is available. In Genesee County alone, two agencies have $25 million in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds to help tenants pay their rent because of financial hardships related to COVID-19.

Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties and the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department are taking applications for rental assistance.

“Right now, our timeframe is to use 65% of this by Sept. 30. And if we use 65% of this, then Genesee County will get more monies allocated to them for future use,” said Catholic Charities President and CEO Vicki Shultz.

She said the organization is taking in roughly 80 to 100 applications a week and has spent close to $1 million, so there’s still plenty of funding left.

“I don’t want the person that doesn’t know about this program to not take advantage of it,” Shultz said. “I want people to lean out to their neighbors. I want landlords to help educate their tenants. I don’t want to see anyone thrown out on the streets for lack of not paying their rent.”

Renters can apply for up to 12 months of unpaid lease payments and up to three months of future assistance for a total of 15 months. Some households also may qualify for help paying electric, heat, water, sewer and trash bills not covered in their monthly lease payments.

Renters must have an income less than 80% of the average for Genesee County to qualify. Qualifying coronavirus pandemic hardships include loss of work, reduction in income or any financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

Renters also must be facing eviction, at risk of homelessness or have a past due utility bill to qualify for funding.

Completed submissions must include applications from the landlord and the tenant. Click here for copies of both forms from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.