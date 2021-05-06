Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

