One man dead, another shot after gun fight in Flint Township

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gunfire in a driveway in the 3100 block of Hatherly Avenue in Flint Township left a 23-year-old Flint man dead and a 22-year-old Flint man wounded early Wednesday morning.

Flint Township Police would find blood and shell casings in the driveway and later learn the victims were at two separate hospitals. Police say the 23-year-old was dropped off at McLaren Flint with multiple gunshot wounds where he later died. Investigators say the 22-year-old man drove himself to Hurley Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and then taken to the Genesee County Jail.

Mount Morris Township police helped Flint Township officers locate a 24-year-old from Mount Morris Township who was also taken into custody.

Police believe all suspects have been arrested but are seeking information from witnesses or anyone with information about the shootings.

Flint Township Police were assisted by officers from Flint, Mount Morris Township, and Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Detective Chris Weber or Detective Jason Piercey at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.