Advertisement

One man dead, another shot after gun fight in Flint Township

Two men behind bars - police looking for information about the crime
Flint Township police looking for information about a shooting that left a 23-year-old Flint...
Flint Township police looking for information about a shooting that left a 23-year-old Flint man dead and a 22-year-old Flint man wounded early Wednesday morning.(WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gunfire in a driveway in the 3100 block of Hatherly Avenue in Flint Township left a 23-year-old Flint man dead and a 22-year-old Flint man wounded early Wednesday morning.

Flint Township Police would find blood and shell casings in the driveway and later learn the victims were at two separate hospitals. Police say the 23-year-old was dropped off at McLaren Flint with multiple gunshot wounds where he later died. Investigators say the 22-year-old man drove himself to Hurley Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and then taken to the Genesee County Jail.

Mount Morris Township police helped Flint Township officers locate a 24-year-old from Mount Morris Township who was also taken into custody.

Police believe all suspects have been arrested but are seeking information from witnesses or anyone with information about the shootings.

Flint Township Police were assisted by officers from Flint, Mount Morris Township, and Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Detective Chris Weber or Detective Jason Piercey at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity...
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint

Latest News

Voters overwhelmingly approve MTA millage renewal
Genesee county celebrates small businesses in May
A baby wallaby, or joey, is now visible at the Detroit Zoo following its birth this past October.
Detroit Zoo welcomes new addition
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home.
Gratiot County teen will be sentenced as juvenile for sister’s shooting death