Advertisement

Progress report on Flint water website launched

Residents can log on to track progress on water infrastructure
This archive photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower. After living in Flint, April Cook-Hawkins...
This archive photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower. After living in Flint, April Cook-Hawkins gave her advice to anyone who's concerned about water quality: “I would say trust your instinct. If something is going with your children or yourself, if you’re getting rashes, if something is going on with your hair and it’s falling out, trust it. Go to the doctor. Don’t just trust what people say. Because at the end of the day you’ve got to know. You’ve just got to know.” (WJRT)(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley provided an update on the progress made to update the city’s water infrastructure, according to a press release from the city.

As part of Neeley’s commitment to transparency, the city of Flint also launched a Progress Report on Flint Water webpage to keep residents informed on projects. Neeley also announced that the city will host informational meetings and open public comment for ongoing and future water infrastructure projects.

“Residents will be empowered with information and with a platform to ensure their voices are heard,” Neeley said. “The water crisis never should have happened. These actions are designed to make sure it never happens again.”

Ongoing infrastructure improvements in Flint are the result of great partnership from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the EPA, Neeley said.

“After years of hard work, Flint has turned a corner and is on the brink of completely removing all lead service lines throughout the city and also rebuilding its water infrastructure from the ground up,” EPA Division Director Mike Harris said. “Thanks to the residents of Flint and all the partners who helped get this community back on track and moving forward again.”

“EGLE remains committed to supporting the City of Flint’s work to make the city’s drinking water system one of the safest and most modern in the nation,” said EGLE director Liesl Clark. “We’re looking forward to seeing major projects like a second pipeline to Lake Huron, completion of lead service line replacement, and modernization of the city’s water treatment and distribution system completed this year.”

During his communitywide update, Neeley also introduced to the community the city’s new Department of Public Works director, Michael Brown, who will be hosting additional informational sessions on projects.

The Progress Report on Flint Water webpage gives residents a snapshot of important information including current water quality test results, project updates, and how to report water concerns. The snapshot then links to other pages with more detailed information to make sure residents are fully informed about the City’s work to repair and improve its water infrastructure.

Neeley’s community update will be available on the Progress Report webpage.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home.
Gratiot County teen will be sentenced as juvenile for sister’s shooting death

Latest News

Housing in Flint
Mid-Michigan renters hang in the balance with eviction moratorium in court
Miranda Garcia, an intensive care nurse at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, created this art...
Memorial Healthcare nurses makes art project to remember COVID-19 patients
Housing in Flint
Genesee County agencies eager to dish out rental housing assistance funds
Deyanira Costilla
Covenant HealthCare honors top nurses during National Nurses Week