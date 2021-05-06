Prosecutor: Genesee County felons ‘thumbing their nose at the law’ by carrying guns

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - Genesee County has a gun problem. Not only does the Prosecutor say there are too many in the community. But, there also appears to be an issue controlling how a person gets their hands on a gun.

In the last year, the Genesee County Prosecutor authorized the charge of ‘felon in possession of a firearm’ 347 times. That’s almost once a day.

That charge means they’ve previously been convicted of a felony and shouldn’t be anywhere near a gun.

“It’s of great concern; because it tells me that a lot of folks who have been previously convicted of a felony crime are essentially thumbing their nose at the law,” David Leyton explained.

So ABC12 asked where are these guns coming from? And, can you crack down on how the wrong people are getting them?

“Guns are extremely easy to get on the streets of our community, and that’s a societal problem that we really have to overcome,” Leyton said. “There’s a whole bunch of ways that I think we can get at that issue, but we’re not doing a real good job of it.”

What ways is he thinking of? Leyton said quicker responses from background checks would help. So if a person is buying the gun by a legal means, the seller doesn’t place the gun in the wrong hands.

And he said, legal owners need to do a better job of securing their guns. Leyton explained that many guns on the street are stolen out of businesses, homes or cars, typically in suburban communities.

“Of course you know they’re reported, but the guns never make their way back because the thieves scratch off the serial numbers and sell them on the streets,” he said.

Leyton confirmed some of the 347 charges are a result of the probation department finding the weapon during a home visit or traffic stops in Flint.

We know the City of Flint is now destroying those, rather than reselling them.

“Everything law enforcement does helps the issue. We have a serious problem though,” Leyton said. “It’s not something that prosecutors and law enforcement can fix because we’re reactive. We need to be proactive and that’s going to take the entire community.”

Leyton said that means people speaking up when something isn’t right and creating more opportunities across the county for jobs and education, even parenting skills classes.

