Push for board to oversee prescription drug prices underway

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The rising costs of prescription drugs is pricing people out of the medicines they need, which is why officials and groups today pushed for Michigan to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. According to a press release issued on Thursday.

The release says the Michigan Legislature is currently debating a package of transparency bills aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. The legislation stemmed from recommendations made earlier this year by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Prescription Drug Task Force.

“Around the country, states with different types of transparency laws generally find they can access more information about the cost of prescription drugs, however transparency does not directly reduce costs,” said Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, minority vice chair of the Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee. “Establishing a Michigan Prescription Drug Affordability Board can directly reduce costs of prescription drugs for Michiganders, which is why I will be introducing legislation soon establishing this board.”

In 2020, the price for 500 prescription drugs in Michigan doubled the inflation rate, according to news reports.

“The Michigan Legislature deserves credit for taking an important first step toward making insulin and oral chemotherapy drugs more affordable,” said Melissa Seifert, Associate State Director with AARP. “While transparency creates accountability it is not a substitute to providing real cost relief to Michiganders for all medications.”

Maryland was the first state in the country to adopt a Prescription Drug Affordability Board and now other states are considering similar proposals.

“When I took office and was working on our county budget, I looked at the prescription drug plan we were offering to our employees and found the bulk of the money being paid was going to certain high-cost prescription drugs,” said Barry Glassman, a Republican County Executive of Harford County, Maryland, and the former President of the Maryland Association of Counties. “The legislation creating the Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Maryland passed with strong bipartisan support because the issue of affordability transcends party lines.”

“Prescription Drug Affordability Boards get to the real issue of affordability, helping consumers, governments, small businesses and more,” said Vincent DeMarco, President of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative. “It’s starting to work in Maryland, and we think it can work in Michigan and across the country.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.