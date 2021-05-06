Advertisement

Scattered Rain Thursday

Wet & Gloomy
By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system will move through the Ohio Valley today bringing some rain. After a break tonight, a cold front moving through tomorrow brings back the rain chances before we dry out Saturday.

Today will be chilly! You might hit 50 towards midday, but most of the afternoon will be spent in the mid and upper 40s! After starting with some sun, clouds will take over by lunchtime and we’ll see showers move in. The further east you are the longer you’ll stay dry. We’ll see passing showers through the afternoon and into the evening, so if you have anything outdoors to do, get it done this morning and save the inside stuff for later in the day.

Winds today will be light, up to around 5mph out of the west, and turn light and variable tonight. Showers end later tonight and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s so protect the plants from frost!

Tomorrow will start with a little sun before once again, clouds and scattered showers move in. Highs Friday will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a winds shifting to the N at 5-10mph.

We could see some wintry mix early Saturday morning before drying out with more sun for the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police
ELGA Credit Union seeing major uptick in fraud cases targeting members

Latest News

Scattered Showers
Scattered Rain
WJRT May 6th, 2021 Morning Weather
Sun to start ahead of a chilly & rainy afternoon & evening
WJRT May 6th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT May 6th, 2021 Morning Weather
Rain Returns Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report