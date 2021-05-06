Sun to start ahead of a chilly & rainy afternoon & evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system will move through the Ohio Valley today bringing some rain. After a break tonight, a cold front moving through tomorrow brings back the rain chances before we dry out Saturday.

Today will be chilly! You might hit 50 towards midday, but most of the afternoon will be spent in the mid and upper 40s! After starting with some sun, clouds will take over by lunchtime and we’ll see showers move in. The further east you are the longer you’ll stay dry. We’ll see passing showers through the afternoon and into the evening, so if you have anything outdoors to do, get it done this morning and save the inside stuff for later in the day.

Winds today will be light, up to around 5mph out of the west, and turn light and variable tonight. Showers end later tonight and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s so protect the plants from frost!

Tomorrow will start with a little sun before once again, clouds and scattered showers move in. Highs Friday will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a winds shifting to the N at 5-10mph.

We could see some wintry mix early Saturday morning before drying out with more sun for the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s.

