Treating the financial health of Genesys Hurley Cancer Patients

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When Katrina Skelton was going through cancer treatment she struggled to gain weight. New Day Foundation for families helped her afford something that wasn’t possible before -- a yearly prescription of medical Ensure.

“It is quite expensive, and we cannot afford to buy it on our own. I now weigh 101 pounds, the first time in four years that I have weighed over 100 pounds!” says Skelton. “The foundation also took care of our electric bill.”

According to a press release from Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute, New Day Foundation also has paid for Katrina’s gas so she can travel the 112-mile round trip from Caro to Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute for her chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

This is just one of the patients New Day helps. The foundation provides vital resources and is a safety net for families so cancer patients can focus on their health instead of their financial concerns.

The statewide organization works in partnership with Michigan hospitals and cancer centers like Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute to customize a financial treatment plan. Studies show financial difficulties for cancer patients have led to serious debt, bankruptcy and a disruption of needed medical treatment.

New Day Foundation for Families has been in existence for 14 years and has raised more than $5 million to help more than 4,500 families in Michigan. . Its services include financial assistance for children and adults undergoing treatment, emotional support – licensed therapists provide services for free – Care Packs to families (containing comfort items such as blankets, prayer shawls, journals and age-appropriate toys), and financial services (New Day can help patients optimize insurance plans and minimize out-of-pocket medical costs and prescriptions). The organization also has volunteers who can grocery shop and deliver groceries to patients unable to do their own shopping.

“Families facing cancer have been hit hard during the pandemic,” reports Gina Kell Spehn, co-founder and president of New Day Foundation for Families. “All of us at New Day are addressing the emotional and financial impact of COVID-19 on our community. From loss of income and delayed treatment to food instability and increased risk of contracting the disease, our families are facing more obstacles than ever before,” she finds. “We are fortunate to have wonderful hospital partners such as Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute and social workers like Amanda Boes to connect us to families in need.”

To learn more about New Day Foundation for Families, visit its website: foundationforfamilies.org.

To learn more about Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute and its services, visit the website at ghcr.org or call the institute at 810.762.8226.

