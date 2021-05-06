UAW Region 1D director ‘disturbed’ over missing money claim at Local 699

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation will now take place into whether a United Auto Workers local in Saginaw is missing money.

Two leaders from Local 699 in Saginaw took to social media to make claims that money went missing under past administrations. A regional director of the UAW believes this is not true and says politics might be behind the accusations.

“It was very disturbing to me for someone to make allegations and with no proof, no substance,” said Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D director.

The allegations were in a letter posted to UAW Local 699′s Facebook page, where local union leaders Tom Hurst and Rhonda Fritz question past entertainment expenses, such as hotel stays, restaurants, travel and sports tickets totaling more than $340,000 between 2013 and 2018.

UAW Local 699 (WJRT)

Dawes said Local 699 had three audits during that time period and they showed no problems, the last in 2018.

“In 2018, the audit that was requested by the same two people who put the letter out,” he said.

Dawes said a website, which he claims is anti-union, has posted the financial information that is already on government documents.

“That’s just general expenditures that were made from the local union that would have went through the executive board and membership approval,” he said.

Dawes is upset that Hurst and Fritz didn’t talk to him before posting the letter. He doesn’t believe any money is missing, but he plans to start an investigation.

“I have a duty to my membership to make sure these allegations are first of all, false, and if they are maliciously sent out there for someone’s personal gain, or being driven by a third party, we need to get to the bottom of it and set the record straight,” Dawes said.

Hurst, who signed that letter, said he did not want to comment further on the missing money allegations.

Meanwhile, Hurst said Local 699 is getting close to another tentative agreement for its workers at Nexteer Automotive. The union voted down a tentative deal in February.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.