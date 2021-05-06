Advertisement

UAW Region 1D director ‘disturbed’ over missing money claim at Local 699

Steve Dawes doesn’t believe any money was misspent, but he plans to start an investigation
UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes
UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation will now take place into whether a United Auto Workers local in Saginaw is missing money.

Two leaders from Local 699 in Saginaw took to social media to make claims that money went missing under past administrations. A regional director of the UAW believes this is not true and says politics might be behind the accusations.

“It was very disturbing to me for someone to make allegations and with no proof, no substance,” said Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D director.

The allegations were in a letter posted to UAW Local 699′s Facebook page, where local union leaders Tom Hurst and Rhonda Fritz question past entertainment expenses, such as hotel stays, restaurants, travel and sports tickets totaling more than $340,000 between 2013 and 2018.

UAW Local 699
UAW Local 699(WJRT)

Dawes said Local 699 had three audits during that time period and they showed no problems, the last in 2018.

“In 2018, the audit that was requested by the same two people who put the letter out,” he said.

Dawes said a website, which he claims is anti-union, has posted the financial information that is already on government documents.

“That’s just general expenditures that were made from the local union that would have went through the executive board and membership approval,” he said.

Dawes is upset that Hurst and Fritz didn’t talk to him before posting the letter. He doesn’t believe any money is missing, but he plans to start an investigation.

“I have a duty to my membership to make sure these allegations are first of all, false, and if they are maliciously sent out there for someone’s personal gain, or being driven by a third party, we need to get to the bottom of it and set the record straight,” Dawes said.

Hurst, who signed that letter, said he did not want to comment further on the missing money allegations.

Meanwhile, Hurst said Local 699 is getting close to another tentative agreement for its workers at Nexteer Automotive. The union voted down a tentative deal in February.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home.
Gratiot County teen will be sentenced as juvenile for sister’s shooting death

Latest News

Housing in Flint
Mid-Michigan renters hang in the balance with eviction moratorium in court
This archive photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower. After living in Flint, April Cook-Hawkins...
Progress report on Flint water website launched
Miranda Garcia, an intensive care nurse at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, created this art...
Memorial Healthcare nurses makes art project to remember COVID-19 patients
Housing in Flint
Genesee County agencies eager to dish out rental housing assistance funds
Deyanira Costilla
Covenant HealthCare honors top nurses during National Nurses Week