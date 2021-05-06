Voters overwhelmingly approve MTA millage renewal
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/5/2021) - Voters showed strong support for the Mass Transportation Authority during the May elections.
82% of residents approved renewing a millage for MTA service funding.
It’s estimated over $470,000 will be raised in the first year, and will continue through 2027.
This is reportedly keep residents from having to see a potential fare increase.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.