Whitmer, Moolenaar check out $14 million project on U.S. 127 in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Clare County on Thursday to tour a $14 million construction project on U.S. 127.

Whitmer and Congressman John Moolenaar watched crews work on resurfacing the freeway and upgrading the Clare Welcome Center on U.S. 127. The project is part of the $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan to expand or accelerate freeway projects across the state.

The U.S. 127 project involves repaving 9 miles of the freeway from the Clare County line to Hatton Road.

“As we put Michigan back to work, investing in our state’s infrastructure under the Rebuilding Michigan plan will create thousands of good-paying jobs and drive the economy forward,” Whitmer said. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan is a top priority for my administration because it makes our roads safer for everyone and economy stronger for small businesses without an increase at the gas pump.”

She said the U.S. 127 project will support 178 jobs while it is in progress. Completion is scheduled for October depending on weather over the summer.

