28-year-old Saginaw man killed in car accident involving a farm tractor
Brett Rivers died after his car was hit from behind and pushed into the path of a large tractor
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State police are investigating after a 28-year-old Saginaw man was killed when his car was struck and pushed into the path of a large farm tractor.
The crash happened near the intersection of Vassar and Gera Roads in Saginaw County.
Investigators say Brett Rivers died after his car was hit from behind by a 39-year-old Vassar woman. The crash forced Rivers’ vehicle to cross the center line into the path of a large farm tractor driven by a 49-year-old man from Reese.
No one else was injured.
Troopers from the Tri-City Post were assisted by Reese Fire Department, and the Blumfield Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.