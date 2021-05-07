Advertisement

28-year-old Saginaw man killed in car accident involving a farm tractor

Brett Rivers died after his car was hit from behind and pushed into the path of a large tractor
State police are investigating after a 28-year-old Saginaw man was killed when his car was...
State police are investigating after a 28-year-old Saginaw man was killed when his car was struck and pushed into the path of a large farm tractor.(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State police are investigating after a 28-year-old Saginaw man was killed when his car was struck and pushed into the path of a large farm tractor.

The crash happened near the intersection of Vassar and Gera Roads in Saginaw County.

Investigators say Brett Rivers died after his car was hit from behind by a 39-year-old Vassar woman. The crash forced Rivers’ vehicle to cross the center line into the path of a large farm tractor driven by a 49-year-old man from Reese.

No one else was injured.

Troopers from the Tri-City Post were assisted by Reese Fire Department, and the Blumfield Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

