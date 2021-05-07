31-year-old man accused of shooting woman inside her Flint residence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man is facing nine charges related to the shooting death of a woman inside her residence on Prospect Street in Flint last week.

The Flint Police Department found the body of 31-year-old Taquitta Barber inside her residence in the 2900 block of Prospect Street early on April 29. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the home to check on Barber’s well-being.

Police say their investigation identified Kenyatta Walters as the suspect in Barber’s shooting a few days later. He was arrested and appeared in Genesee County District Court for arraignment on the following charges:

Felony murder.

First-degree home invasion.

Larceny from a person.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

Four counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Walters faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if he is convicted of the murder charge.

