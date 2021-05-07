Advertisement

Attorney General planning ‘expungement fair’ in Genesee County this summer

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County Sheriff's Office(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is bringing its first in a series of criminal expungement events to Genesee County in June.

The first Expungement Fair will take place outside the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 1002 S. Saginaw St. on June 2. Genesee County residents with criminal convictions who are eligible for expungement under Michigan’s new law are welcome to seek help during the event.

Officials can help expunge any misdemeanor marijuana convictions and provide information about how to expunge other eligible misdemeanor or felony convictions.

The June 2 event is open only to Genesee County residents. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to bring similar events to other counties over the summer.

“We are eager to help residents gain access to the newly expanded expungement process,” Nessel said. “This law brings about overdue change for residents who would otherwise have to carry around the burden of a public criminal record well past the point of having paid their debt to society.”

Anyone hoping to take part in the Genesee County event must fill out an online questionnaire before May 19. Click here for a link to the form and information about Michigan’s new criminal expungement laws.

The Attorney General’s Office will review the questionnaires to determine eligibility for expungement and schedule times for Genesee County residents to attend on June 2.

“All of us have a purpose in life,” said Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson. “A basic human right to dignity and a clear conscience. Yet, we still make mistakes. On June 2, 2021, Genesee County will have a front row seat to witness stigmas of the past wiped away and new chapters of life beginning.”

Michigan’s new expungement law took effect on April 11. It allows for all convictions that are no longer crimes in state after voters approved recreational marijuana to be wiped from criminal records after an application process.

More misdemeanor and felony convictions also are eligible for expungement. Up to three felony convictions that do not carry a possible life sentence and several misdemeanor convictions also can be wiped away after a certain amount of time.

