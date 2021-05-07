Advertisement

Central Michigan and Saginaw Valley State universities hosting graduation this weekend

Both schools are moving ceremonies outdoors and breaking them into multiple sessions
Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University are hosting outdoor graduations...
Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University are hosting outdoor graduations this weekend.(WDAM)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students are graduating from Central Michigan and Saginaw Valley State universities this weekend during ceremonies that will look much different from normal.

Both colleges are moving their ceremonies outdoors when they usually stage them indoors. They also will be hosting several ceremonies to limit the crowd size due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Central Michigan University is hosting three graduation ceremonies at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Friday, four on Saturday and two more on Sunday.

Graduates from the class of 2020, who did not get a graduation ceremony last spring, were invited to walk across the stage during this weekend’s events with the 2,700 graduates from the class of 2021.

Saginaw Valley State University is hosting three graduation ceremonies at Harvey Wickes Memorial Stadium on Friday, which will be the school’s first outdoor graduations.

Each graduating Cardinal is allowed to invite up to two guests.

