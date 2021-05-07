Expanded child tax credits offer hope to many Mid-Michigan families

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - An important part of the American Rescue Plan could put millions of dollars into the hands of Mid-Michigan families.

The roll out of a child tax credit expansion is expected to begin in July. Economic pressure from the pandemic could soon be eased a bit for families who get to cash in.

Nearly $2.5 billion in relief could help cut child poverty in half across Michigan. Increased tax credits of $3,600 for children age 6 and younger and $3,000 for children age 7 to 17 will make a big difference for hard-working parents trying to make ends meet.

“The child tax credit for me means extra funds to be able to give my children some tutoring services they may need, and also to help with the monthly financial burden. You know, help pay some bills off,” said Flint Township resident Nicole Lewis.

Friday morning, Congressman Dan Kildee emphasized the importance of these increased child tax credits.

“This is the way we address that. To makes sure we have an economic system through our tax code that says we’re going to support those families and were going to lift those kids out of poverty. Nobody who works full time should live in poverty. You shouldn’t have to struggle to put food on the table,” he said.

A couple of important things to keep in mind to get the child tax credit. No. 1, file a tax return. No. 2, establish an account with an accredited bank or credit union to avoid payday advance and check cashing fees.

“On top of the monthly occurring bills, we’re talking about things that just occur. So, driving up, my check engine light came on. So, I must get that rectified so I can have ample transportation,” said Flint resident Ladel Lewis.

Families will get half of their federal child tax credit as monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child from July through December. The remaining half of the credit will be paid as a lump sum with federal income tax returns next spring.

“Being a single parent, I understand that struggle. I come from that background and I find myself in it. So, every little bit helps. You know, kids are expensive,” said Flint resident Leon El-Alamin.

