Advertisement

Flint’s mayor updates city on recovery from water crisis

Mayor Sheldon Neeley offers progress report with state and federal environmental leaders
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley spoke directly to the citizens of Flint, along with state and...
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley spoke directly to the citizens of Flint, along with state and federal environmental leaders, to give an update on the city’s recovery from the water crisis.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley spoke directly to the citizens of Flint, along with state and federal environmental leaders, to give an update on the city’s recovery from the water crisis.

“We want to make sure you have good information in real time as we move forward and as we go through this crisis,” said Neeley.

Testing results continue to show water quality inside the City of Flint is stable, according to the Mayor, and well below federal action levels.

“The city of Flint now has recorded more than 4 consecutive years of lead testing results that are below the 15-parts-per-billion EPA action level for lead,” Neeley told the residents in a virtual town hall meeting.

Mayor Neeley says the city of Flint is expecting to complete 3 major water infrastructure projects before the end of the year.

First, the final 500 or so lead service lines in the city should be replaced in the coming months.

Construction of the Chemical Feed Building at the Flint Water Treatment Plant on Dort Highway should also be finished soon.

The city is also on track to complete the connection of a Secondary Water Source which is a state requirement the city has been lacking for years. .

The City of Flint says it’s also keeping up with lead and copper testing as required under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Fifty-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kentucky.
Michigan’s loosened mask mandate takes effect Thursday
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police

Latest News

Dana Nessel says scammers are impersonating Consumers Energy and Michiganders are the target
Michigan’s AG re-issues consumer alert - as scammers threaten service
Mortgage rates at lowest levels
Ford Field accepting walk-in COVID vaccinations
Humane Society of Genesee County launches “Kibble Cupboard” to help low income pet owners
Humane Society of Genesee County launches “Kibble Cupboard” to help low income pet owners