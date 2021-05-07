Flint’s mayor updates city on recovery from water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley spoke directly to the citizens of Flint, along with state and federal environmental leaders, to give an update on the city’s recovery from the water crisis.

“We want to make sure you have good information in real time as we move forward and as we go through this crisis,” said Neeley.

Testing results continue to show water quality inside the City of Flint is stable, according to the Mayor, and well below federal action levels.

“The city of Flint now has recorded more than 4 consecutive years of lead testing results that are below the 15-parts-per-billion EPA action level for lead,” Neeley told the residents in a virtual town hall meeting.

Mayor Neeley says the city of Flint is expecting to complete 3 major water infrastructure projects before the end of the year.

First, the final 500 or so lead service lines in the city should be replaced in the coming months.

Construction of the Chemical Feed Building at the Flint Water Treatment Plant on Dort Highway should also be finished soon.

The city is also on track to complete the connection of a Secondary Water Source which is a state requirement the city has been lacking for years. .

The City of Flint says it’s also keeping up with lead and copper testing as required under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

