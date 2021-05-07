Advertisement

Ford Field accepting walk-in COVID vaccinations

(WILX)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 6, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - Ford Field is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines.

There is no appointment necessary to get either a first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, or the single dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

If you are completing your Pfizer series, your first dose must have occurred at least 21 day prior. Also, bring your CDC vaccination card.

If you are under 18, you must have a parent or guardian present.

A medical professional will be on site.

Walk-in hours are from 8:30am until 7pm with free parking.

Registration is encouraged by clicking Ford Field COVID registration .

