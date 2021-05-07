Gov. Whitmer awards nearly $1.9 million for 88 more vehicle charging stations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is getting 88 more electric vehicle charging stations in 32 locations thanks to nearly $1.9 million worth of grants announced Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the grants as part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Charge Up Michigan program. The fast charging stations along key travel routes across the state will be available for public use.

“Michigan put the world on wheels and will continue driving the world forward by leading on mobility and electrification,” Whitmer said. “These grants demonstrate our commitment to expanding EV infrastructure across Michigan and build on the extraordinary work and investments of our innovative industry partners and EGLE to help support drivers who make the transition to electric vehicles.”

The state is partially funding direct current fast vehicle chargers with grants up to $70,000 as part of Whitmer’s commitment to encouraging the use of electric vehicles and addressing the effects of climate change. General Motors has committed to producing only electric vehicles by 2035.

“It’s an exciting time for the driving public as we see auto manufacturers and utilities right here in Michigan embrace this move to a cleaner mobility technology,” said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Liesl Clark.

State officials hope to have an entire statewide charging station network across both peninsulas established in Michigan by 2030.

Charging stations will be installed in the following Mid-Michigan locations with grants announced Friday:

Dean Arbour Ford in West Branch -- two outlets with a grant for $70,000.

TNT Equipment in Sandusky -- four outlets with a grant for $70,000.

The Charge Up Michigan program has awarded over $4 million in grants to install 182 charging outlets in 76 locations across the state since 2019. Each location has at least two charging outlets, so multiple vehicles can recharge simultaneously.

Grant funds come from Michigan’s share of the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement.

With the addition of privately funded facilities, there are 480 locations in Michigan offering 1,400 electric vehicle charging outlets for public use. An additional 146 charging stations are open for private use.

