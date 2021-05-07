Advertisement

Grand Blanc Township police push 9 p.m. routine to prevent crime

Keep valuables out of cars, lock them and pick up anything left outside before dark
By Mallory Pearson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police often see a rise in crime during the summer months, so the Grand Blanc Township Police Department is hoping community members will be proactive in protecting their property.

At the end of a long day, it’s easy for things to slip the mind. But Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said a simple checklist can protect residents from theft. The 9 p.m. routine only has a few steps -- take all valuables out of vehicles, make sure they are parked in an area with good lighting and lock them.

“Nine o’clock is just a good time to unwind and make sure everything is good at home before you go to bed for the night,” Wiles said. “It’s as easy as hitting a button, flipping a switch, just looking outside to make sure you don’t have stuff left outside like bikes, lawnmowers -- just things that for criminals are easy targets.”

He said vehicle break-ins are one of the most common crimes during the summer months, because thieves will go car-to-car to car just waiting for one to finally open.

“Apartment complexes, store parking lots -- when they’re not well lit, even some subdivisions crowded with vehicles -- those are prime spots for people to go around and look for that opportunity to commit crimes,” Wiles said. “We often hear, ‘Well if I lock my door they’re just going to smash my window.’ We just don’t see that. Ninety-nine percent of the larceny from vehicles that we see are unlocked cars. It’s a common pattern here.”

He said Grand Blanc Township police have seen a decline in car thefts since introducing the 9 p.m. routine.

Wiles said it’s also important for neighbors to look out for each other and report anything that may seem suspicious.

