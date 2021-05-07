I-75 traffic moving slowly after crashes caused by hail-covered roads

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound traffic on I-75 is moving slowly near the Ogemaw-Arenac county line after a series of crashes caused by slick roads.

Michigan State Police say thunderstorms dropped a significant amount of hail on the freeway, which made the road surface icy. Several crashes have been reported on the freeway around West Branch since 3 p.m. Friday.

There was no immediate word on how badly motorists were injured.

Northbound traffic on I-75 already was heavier than normal when the crashes happened due to the Friday afternoon rush to northern Michigan.

