JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Friday saw a wide variety of weather conditions across lower Michigan. To our north, in Gaylord, there was even some accumulation of snow! Across the ABC12 viewing area we saw some sun, clouds, rain, sleet, lightning, and hail! The only thing we didn’t have for the day was warm air. The trend overnight will be for partly cloudy conditions, and the chance of more frost. Temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the lower, to middle 30s.

Mothers’ Day weekend will be much quieter, but still rather cool. Saturday will be partly sunny with light northwesterly breezes. High temperatures for the day will generally be in the middle 50s. We will have more clouds for Sunday. The southern-most parts of the ABC12 viewing area may even see a few sprinkles develop during the afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will only be in the lower, to middle 50s. Our “normal” high is now 66-degrees.

Right now, it looks like our next workweek will be dry. I really don’t see any widespread or heavy rainfall moving across lower Michigan for the Monday through Friday stretch. We will see varying degrees of cloud cover during the course of the week, with Wednesday looking to be the brightest day. A gradual, modest warming trend will take hold, so high temperatures in the lower, to middle 50s Monday will give way to readings in the 60s as early as Wednesday. We will talk about even more warming after that, on ABC12 News. - JR