JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

A lucky few managed to see a little bit of sunshine early Thursday morning. For the better part of the day it was clouds, light rain, and chilly temperatures. The chilly temperatures will become even chillier overnight as the clouds thin out for a little while after the showers end. Lowest readings early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 30s. There are no frost advisories in effect overnight, but for the second night in a row a little bit of patchy frost can’t be ruled out in some areas.

I think we will squeeze in a little bit of sunshine now and then Friday, but more showers are a really good bet. A quick-moving cold front will support scattered, generally light, showers. Totals won’t be too impressive (maybe one or two tenths of an inch), and the Thumb region may end up with the lion’s share. As the front moves off to the east, our winds will shift in from the northwest again so we will see more chilly air spill into the state for the weekend.

Mothers’ Day weekend won’t be crystal clear, but it will be dry. Saturday will be partly sunny, while Sunday will feature more cloud cover. Winds won’t be overbearing either, so while temperatures will still fall well shy of “normal” levels, it shouldn’t be too bad of a setting. Dry weather will continue on into next week too. A gradual, modest warming trend will take temperatures back up to around 60 Wednesday. Our “normal” high is now 65-degrees. - JR