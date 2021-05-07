Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A lucky few managed to see a little bit of sunshine early Thursday morning.  For the better part of the day it was clouds, light rain, and chilly temperatures.  The chilly temperatures will become even chillier overnight as the clouds thin out for a little while after the showers end.  Lowest readings early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 30s.  There are no frost advisories in effect overnight, but for the second night in a row a little bit of patchy frost can’t be ruled out in some areas.

I think we will squeeze in a little bit of sunshine now and then Friday, but more showers are a really good bet.  A quick-moving cold front will support scattered, generally light, showers.  Totals won’t be too impressive (maybe one or two tenths of an inch), and the Thumb region may end up with the lion’s share.  As the front moves off to the east, our winds will shift in from the northwest again so we will see more chilly air spill into the state for the weekend.

Mothers’ Day weekend won’t be crystal clear, but it will be dry.  Saturday will be partly sunny, while Sunday will feature more cloud cover.  Winds won’t be overbearing either, so while temperatures will still fall well shy of “normal” levels, it shouldn’t be too bad of a setting.  Dry weather will continue on into next week too.  A gradual, modest warming trend will take temperatures back up to around 60 Wednesday.  Our “normal” high is now 65-degrees. - JR

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Fifty-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kentucky.
Michigan’s loosened mask mandate takes effect Thursday
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police

Latest News

Some Frost in the Morning...Some Rain in the Afternoon...
JR's Thursday Night Weather Report
Rain This Evening...Some Frost Overnight...
JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report
Rain This Evening...Some Frost Overnight...
JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report
Scattered Showers
Scattered Rain Thursday