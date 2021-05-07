Local group helps moms get out of jail for Mother’s Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/07/21) Kimberly Woodson was just 17 years old when she was incarcerated-- growing up inside the prison system while her child grew up on the outside without her.

“I missed 29 birthdays. 29 Mother’s Days. Christmases. My child literally grew up without me,” said organizer, Kimberly Woodson.

Just released from prison a month ago after serving 29 years as a juvenile lifer-- Woodson is on a mission to make sure other mothers won’t have to spend another day separated from their child.

“Mother’s Day is two days away. Two. Why can’t we reunite a mother with her family?” Woodson said.

Woodson, along with organizers with the Michigan Liberation have been working to do just that. By getting four mothers inside the Genesee County Jail-- out in time for Mother’s Day.

“Our primary goal and really our only is to address and destroy generational incarceration. So when you look at the separation between a parent and a child that’s huge,” said organizer, Percy Glover

The group was able to raise $3,000 to bail out the women this afternoon as part of the Black Mama Bailout movement taking place across the state-- partnering with local organizers to get the women released.

One of which had been housed in the county jail for a year.

“Because they were impoverished, didn’t have an opportunity to bail themselves out,” said organizer Johnell Allen-Bey

In addition to a place to stay, the mothers will also be provided with food and other essentials. To make sure this Mother’s Day-- is a happy one.

“Because we are not going to get her released, we are going to get to root and we are going to help the family,” Wpodson said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.