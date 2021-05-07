Long-time Saginaw area police officer dies from COVID-19

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 hits the mid-Michigan law enforcement community hard, claiming the life of a long-time police officer...

We’re told Michael Andrews was the type of officer who rarely called in sick, but he had to a few weeks ago when he developed COVID symptoms.

He was admitted to a mid-Michigan hospital and died from COVID-19 earlier this week.

There have been strides made against the virus, but his death is a reminder it’s still here.

“You mention the name officer Mike Andrews, everyone knew who Mike Andrews was,” says Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

Andrews retired after 25 years with the Michigan State Police and then spent the next 16 years as a part time officer with Tittabawassee Township Police. He was also part-time with Saginaw Township police.

“When his shift was there, he was there working his shift,” says Pussehl.

But that changed a couple of weeks ago.

“He spoke to one of my sergeants and said that he wasn’t feeling well,” he says.

Pussehl says Andrews was hospitalized soon after that call and died on May 4th. He was 69 years old.

“Still kind of surreal,” says Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon.

Simon worked with Andrews when both worked for the state police. Andrews also worked part-time in Thomas Township and St. Charles.

“Devoted public servant for the state of Michigan and the Saginaw County area,” Simon said about Andrews.

Both chiefs believe Andrews contracted the virus after his last shifts at the departments, but safety protocols were followed.

“Make sure that other officers are notified especially if they were in close contact with that officer,” says Pussehl.

“The continued daily cleaning, cleaning patrol car before and after use, wiping down work surfaces, wiping down phones, wearing face coverings,” says Simon.

Both Simon and Pussehl do not know if Andrews had received a vaccine yet.

“When it was first offered, a lot of us were the first ones to sign up to get our shots down at the fire station down in Saginaw with a lot of other first responders in Saginaw County,” says Simon.

Dave Simon says Andrews’ brother worked for the Saginaw Police Department for several years.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.